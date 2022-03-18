Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Price Tops $1.05 on Top Exchanges (IBFK)

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002516 BTC on major exchanges. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $631,254.92 and $33,416.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045540 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.84 or 0.07024169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,709.46 or 0.99962599 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033273 BTC.

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Coin Profile

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Coin Trading

