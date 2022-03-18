ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Shares Down 0.7%

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.81. 43,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 520% from the average session volume of 7,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 164,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 29.88% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

