ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

