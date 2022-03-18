Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 1,341 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,820 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after buying an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.37. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.66.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

