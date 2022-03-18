Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 1,612 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Target by 34.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Target by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,304,000 after purchasing an additional 362,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 112.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,942,000 after buying an additional 324,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target stock opened at $220.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.47 and its 200 day moving average is $232.70. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $176.68 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

