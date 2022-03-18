Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares makes up about 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares (Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.