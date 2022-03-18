Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $10.11 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,834 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,686,000 after purchasing an additional 318,835 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,757,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,926 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

