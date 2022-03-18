Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

