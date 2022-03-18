Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $3.68 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $552.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $513.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $322.38 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

