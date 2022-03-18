Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $67.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,002 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.7% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $67,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 760,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,164,000 after buying an additional 31,908 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 131,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

