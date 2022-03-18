Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,887,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after buying an additional 465,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,340,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $222.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.54 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $193.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

