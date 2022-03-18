Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,904,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,320 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $210.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a PE ratio of 140.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,348 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

