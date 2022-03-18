Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 5,780 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 296,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 135,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $160.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day moving average is $120.28.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

