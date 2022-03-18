Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 286 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 1.2% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $352.61 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $284.49 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.