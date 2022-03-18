Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATVDY opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $4.72.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (Get Rating)

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.