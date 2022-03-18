AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.43.

NYSE:T opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $2,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

