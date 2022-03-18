AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.

Shares of T opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.