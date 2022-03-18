Audius (AUDIO) 1-Day Volume Hits $12.05 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $471.57 million and approximately $12.05 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Audius has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00036051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00106820 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,085,175,641 coins and its circulating supply is 614,563,659 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

