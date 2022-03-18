Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Down 2.3%

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57. 207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,837,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $21,318,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.