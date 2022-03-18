Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. 461,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 400,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The company has a market cap of C$94.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

