Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. 461,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 400,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The company has a market cap of C$94.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50.
About Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN)
