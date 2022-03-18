AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Stock Price Up 2.5%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.14 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.66 ($0.14). Approximately 19,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 277,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.40 ($0.14).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

