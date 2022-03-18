Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.85.

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Griffin Securities dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $211.65 on Friday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $186.29 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

