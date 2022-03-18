Automata Network (ATA) Market Cap Reaches $64.89 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Automata Network has a market cap of $64.89 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.57 or 0.07031458 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,564.09 or 0.99590703 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00035372 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

