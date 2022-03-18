Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 2.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $213.92 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.21 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.32 and its 200-day moving average is $217.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

