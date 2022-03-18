Autonio Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126,876.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $126,876.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.57 or 0.07031458 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,564.09 or 0.99590703 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00035372 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.