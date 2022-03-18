Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,725. The company has a market cap of $451.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

