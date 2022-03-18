Avalanche 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.87 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $86.46 or 0.00206406 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion and $1.87 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000977 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00026843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.16 or 0.00384725 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00058090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 266,907,892 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

