Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,361,000 after acquiring an additional 324,770 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,381,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $2,422,471.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,781. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.