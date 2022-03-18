Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Avantor by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,781 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

