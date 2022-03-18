Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Price Target Increased to $1.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ASM opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.54. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.44.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 787,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $38,500,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 731,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 31,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.