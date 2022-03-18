Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

ASM stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.25. 10,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,776. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.04. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.89 and a 12-month high of C$1.73.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.