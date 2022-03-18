aWSB Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, aWSB has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. aWSB has a total market cap of $100,647.25 and approximately $4,340.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for $16.46 or 0.00040698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.39 or 0.06904925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1,486.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00039237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,402.48 or 0.99869914 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

