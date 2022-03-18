AXA SA (EPA:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €30.63 ($33.66).

Several research analysts recently commented on CS shares. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($30.33) price target on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($33.52) price target on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on AXA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of EPA CS opened at €25.61 ($28.14) on Friday. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($24.32) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($30.43). The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.54 and a 200-day moving average of €25.33.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

