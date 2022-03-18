Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) CEO Acquires $24,999.99 in Stock

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) CEO William Hinshaw purchased 13,089 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Hinshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of Axcella Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50.

Shares of AXLA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,016. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Axcella Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $98.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

