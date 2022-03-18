Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) CFO Acquires $74,999.97 in Stock

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) CFO Robert Crane acquired 39,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AXLA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. Axcella Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.61.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

