Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Director David R. Epstein Buys 26,178 Shares

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) Director David R. Epstein bought 26,178 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $49,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AXLA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $98.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Axcella Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

