Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Director David R. Epstein Buys 26,178 Shares

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) Director David R. Epstein bought 26,178 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $49,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AXLA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $98.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Axcella Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Axcella Health (Get Rating)
Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.