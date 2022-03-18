Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) SVP Paul Fehlner Acquires 10,471 Shares

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) SVP Paul Fehlner bought 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $19,999.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,016. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $98.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Axcella Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.90.
Several research firms have weighed in on AXLA. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcella Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.61.
Axcella Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.