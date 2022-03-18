Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) SVP Paul Fehlner Acquires 10,471 Shares

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) SVP Paul Fehlner bought 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $19,999.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,016. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $98.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Axcella Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AXLA. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcella Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.