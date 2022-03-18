Axis DeFi (AXIS) Hits Market Cap of $121,771.57

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $121,771.57 and $22,278.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

