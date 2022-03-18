Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Shares Down 6%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.63 and last traded at C$9.64. 239,190 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 219,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.26.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.35.

In other news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,124,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.