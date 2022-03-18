Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Shares Down 6%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.63 and last traded at C$9.64. 239,190 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 219,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.26.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.35.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile (TSE:AYA)
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
