Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AYRWF shares. reduced their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Shares of Ayr Wellness stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.61. 184,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,178. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.57. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ayr Wellness (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.