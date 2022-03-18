Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AYRWF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,178. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $36.52.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.26.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.