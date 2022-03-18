Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. lowered their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.26.

Shares of AYRWF opened at $11.61 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.57. Research analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayr Wellness stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

