Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.31. 6,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 198,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $933.25 million, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,509,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 128,897 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 234,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after buying an additional 96,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 25,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

