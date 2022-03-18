Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.31. 6,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 198,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $933.25 million, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.
About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
