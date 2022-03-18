Baader Bank Reiterates €76.00 Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Bechtle (ETR:BC8Get Rating) has been given a €76.00 ($83.52) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BC8. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €94.50 ($103.85).

Bechtle stock traded up €0.47 ($0.52) during trading on Friday, hitting €46.94 ($51.58). The stock had a trading volume of 196,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a 1 year high of €69.56 ($76.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

