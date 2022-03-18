BaaSid (BAAS) Market Capitalization Hits $7.02 Million

BaaSid (BAAS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. BaaSid has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $163,806.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00035891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00106914 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BAAS is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,000,000 coins. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

