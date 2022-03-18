Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on BKR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
BKR stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.48.
In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baker Hughes by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Baker Hughes by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.
About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
