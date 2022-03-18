Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BKR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baker Hughes by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Baker Hughes by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.