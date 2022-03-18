Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $34.98 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.