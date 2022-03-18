Banano Market Capitalization Hits $14.48 Million (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Banano has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $14.48 million and approximately $36,110.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,641,182 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

