Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 3.0% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

BAC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. 2,738,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,178,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $345.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

