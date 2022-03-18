Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,178,688. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $341.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

